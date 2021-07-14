Gladwin
Gladwin Adult Education is pleased to announce that adult education at the Gladwin COOL School is continuing throughout the summer. If you want or need to improve your educational status, they are there for you.
GED preparation is one option. They can provide you with pre-tests to show exactly what you need to study, educational support to help you learn the necessary information, and when you are ready, vouchers which allow you to take the tests.
Class are available to finish, and receive your high school diploma. The school has new graduates every year. Classes are available online and as book classes. Teachers are available to help with educating and aiding you. Students may work at home, at the school or a combination of both.
An educational upgrade can help you with getting a job, increasing your pay, opportunities for promotion, college and military entrance, increased confidence and self-esteem. Both programs offered are completely free.
The school is open Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feel free to call the school at 989-426-4442 during their regular hours. The Gladwin COOL School is located at 3982 W. M-61 at the corner of M-61 and Chappel Dam Road.