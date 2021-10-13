Gladwin
Every year, in early fall, the search begins for the Gladwin City Christmas Tree. The Gladwin Business and Professional Association (GBPA) sponsors a tree lighting event just before the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, which this year will take place on December 4.
The city always tries to find the perfect tree, which has to be at least 24 feet tall and 12 feet wide and also needs to be easily accessible. Every year the tree is dedicated to those who have donated it.
If you have a tree to donate, please call Bill and LaVel Smith at 989-429-3272. They will be happy to stop by to check it out. The GBPA would like to thank those in advance who call to donate their tree.