Gladwin
Bead artist, naturalist, herb enthusiast, and just flat-out remarkable woman, Susan Race, is the Gladwin Guild’s Artist of the Month for August/September.
Susan’s unique and light-filled home speaks to visitors about her many interests and particularly her current passion, beading, that began in 1999. To master new beading techniques, Sue occasionally takes classes offered on the Indian Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, adapts patterns by reading books from other bead artists and even finds inspiration in bead catalogs. Each pattern and piece is then made exclusively her own, so much so, that her art these days includes jewelry, dreamcatchers, wall art and small ornaments.
Race says, “It’s not the tininess of the beads or using all these different shapes and beautiful colors,” that attracts her to this hobby. “It is the entire creative process that provides me Zen. I lose track of all time when I’m working.”
Perhaps because there is no internet or television in her home, Susan has time to enjoy a myriad of other pursuits. This avid reader enjoys four charming, indoor-cat roommates and often shuttles friends, but still finds time for serious gardening and lots of chickens about. It is the full life of a rare human being, whose beautiful smile suggests an inner peace.
Guild members are pleased to celebrate Susan’s diverse talents with an exhibit of her art in the lobby of the Record & Clarion newspaper at 700 E. Cedar Avenue in Gladwin from now until late September. Race will also be selling her bead art in one of the fourteen art stops at the Guild sponsored art walk in downtown Gladwin on Friday evening, Sept. 24.