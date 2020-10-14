GLADWIN – Are you interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator? Already have your amateur radio license and want to share your hobby and interests with other “hams?” The Gladwin Area Amateur Radio club would like to invite you to join their membership.
Amateur radio (ham radio) is a popular hobby and service that brings people and communications together. Amateur radio has proven to be indispensable in the aftermath of such hurricanes as Harvey, Katrina, and Maria. Historically, amateur radio has been a valuable resource in the response and recovery phases of many disasters, providing expedient communications when standard public safety and commercial telecommunications infrastructure has been severely impacted or completely overwhelmed.
Although amateur radio operators get involved for many reasons, they all have in common a basic knowledge of radio technology and operating principles, and pass an examination for the FCC license to operate on radio frequencies known as the “amateur bands.”
Amateur radio operators come from all walks of life, doctors, students, kids, politicians, truck drivers, movie stars, missionaries and even your average neighbor next door. They are of all ages, sexes, income levels and nationalities. Whether you communicate via Morse Code, voice communications on a handheld radio or computerized messages transmitted via satellite, all hams use radio to reach out to the world.
If you would like to get more information on becoming an amateur radio operator, call the club President, Gerald Anderson at 989-615-3714. Those interested are also invited to attend the monthly meetings, held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant in downtown Gladwin.
Classes are taught to obtain your initial Technician Class license every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the meeting location and will begin soon. The club would like to congratulate the following members who recently passed and obtained their Technician Class license: Bridget Kile (KE8PBO), Paul Kile (KE8PBN), and Joanne Clagg (KE8PBP). Also they would like to congratulate member Lawrence “Skip” Milks (KE8NFY) who recently obtained his General Class license. The club asks interested individuals to “come and join the fun this wonderful hobby has to offer.”