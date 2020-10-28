LANSING – On Wednesday, October 21, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development announced that eight rural communities in mid and northern Michigan will receive $16.6 million in grants and loans for critical infrastructure improvements.
“This is another tremendous investment in rural Michigan infrastructure,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen. “There is no question that these projects will change the shape of their communities for decades to come.”
The funds were provided through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program and Rural Business Development Grants.
“Via our historic partnership with the USDA and in alignment with the President’s efforts to strengthen rural America, the U.S. Small Business Administration is delivering on our commitment for a more viable economic environment for rural and agricultural small businesses to thrive in,” SBA’s Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott said. “Our efforts with the USDA here in Midland and across the region will continue to ensure our nation’s job creators, small businesses, are viable and start, grow and expand.”
The City of Beaverton, in Gladwin County, will use a $425,000 loan to reconstruct Glidden Street, upgrading it into an all-season, all-weather, Class A road. This will help the community expand its industrial park.
The Beaverton Building Authority will use a $1.6 million loan to construct
See Improvements, page A-6
a public works and law enforcement building. The existing facilities do not meet storage or layout for day-to-day operations and the current law enforcement building was damaged by fire in October 2018. The new structure will combine these two departments into one facility and will be adjacent to the relocated city hall.
The City of Gladwin, in Gladwin County, will use a $75,000 grant to begin work on a downtown streetscape improvement project.
Other communities receiving funding for infrastructure imporvements include: the City of Harrison, Clare County, the City of Midland, Schoolcraft County, Chippewa County, and Cheboygan County.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.
“This funding for infrastructure and emergency services will upgrade roads, keep residents safe, support the economy, and create jobs,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “In Congress, I have been an advocate for our rural communities and supported USDA funding that helps them provide essential services for Michigan residents.”
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.