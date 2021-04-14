HARRISON – The Gladwin County Genealogical Society, Inc. is happy to announce and promote their requested upcoming class in Genealogy.
The non-credit class will be held at Mid Michigan College, with the exception of the first session which begins on Monday, April 19 at the Gladwin Library Genealogy Room for an introductory tour of the collections and initial instructions.
The following classes will be held at the college. The classes will run 3:30-5:30 p.m. The final class for this session will conclude on May 24. You may bring your own computer or use the college computers.
Please check with the college when you register with them. Gladwin County Genealogy prefers that you have some basic computer knowledge.
They will deal with beginning to advanced genealogy information. Instructors have years of experience and have taught at Gladwin Jr. High for three years as an after school program and at Mid for evening sessions.
The staff of the Genealogy Society look forward to meeting their students no matter the age or amount of knowledge in genealogy.