GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Republican Party (GCRP) will meet on Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rivertown Inn Banquet Room, located at 1220 E. Cedar Ave., Gladwin.
Tom Kunse, candidate for state representative, will be the guest speaker at the meeting. The Lincoln Day Dinner on June 5 will be discussed and tickets will be available on Tuesday. Everyone is invited to attend. Michigan Health Department protocols will be observed. For information, call Terry Walters at 989-429-4870 or e-mail gladwincountygop@outlook.com.