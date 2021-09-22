Gladwin
The Gladwin City Police Department (GCPD) was recently awarded grants from both the Gladwin County Community Foundation and Gerstacker Foundation to assist with the financial responsibility for patrol vehicle computer systems.
The computer systems will create enhanced security for officers and citizens by cutting down on the time spent on traffic stops, accidents, and contacts with citizens. They will allow officers to file check, issue citations, complete traffic crashes and document their daily activities all while in a patrol vehicle. By being able to complete these tasks in the patrol vehicles, all information will be automatically downloaded and filed.
These files in the past had to be entered manually into the police departments computer system which took a large amount of time. The grant amount of $10,000 from the Gladwin County Community Foundation shows that the foundation strengthens the community by providing leadership, fostering collaboration on local needs and issues, and encouraging a legacy of giving through grants, scholarships, and events.
The grant amount of $15,000 from the Gerstacker Foundation leaves only a small portionof funding to be used from the city’s police budget. The City of Gladwin and the Gladwin City Police Department would like to thank both foundations and are greatly appreciative of the financial assistance.