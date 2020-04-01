GLADWIN COUNTY – On Thursday, March 19, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved the Michigan Small Business Relief Program to support businesses most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Through this program, your local economic development organization, Gladwin County Economic Development Corporation, has received funding in order to provide up to $10,000 to small businesses in our community that have realized a significant hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, up to $10 million in small business loans are available through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
Small Business Relief Program: Grants
Eligible businesses include:
A company in an industry outlined in Executive Order 2020-20, or any subsequent Executive Order of similar intent (“EO”), or demonstrates it is otherwise affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, that meets one or more of the following:
Provides support to impacted employees, is located in a downtown district or high impact corridor or has 50 employees or less, or is a company that provides services to companies outlined in the EO and requires additional employees to support companies or employees impacted by EO; The company had 50 employees or less as of March 16; The company needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business; and The company is able to demonstrate an income loss as a result of the EO, or the COVID-19 outbreak.
The grants received must be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Small Business Relief Program: Loans
Eligible businesses include:
The company is an industry outlined in Executive Order 2020-20, or demonstrates it is otherwise affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, or is a company that provides goods and services to companies to the aforementioned;
The company has fewer than 100 employees as of March 16; The company needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business; The company can demonstrate that it is unable to access credit through alternative sources; The company can demonstrate an income loss as a result of Executive Order 2020-20.
The loans received may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
We encourage your organization to help spread the word about this opportunity to businesses that would qualify. The application window will open on Friday, March 27 and close on Wednesday, April 1 at 5 p.m. EST. Businesses interested in applying can do so here: https://form.jotform.com/200855402355147.
Applications will be reviewed by a team of regional partners, including representation from the economic development organizations representing Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot and Isabella counties along with the Mid-Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The review process will begin April 2, and all decisions regarding grants will be announced the week of April 6, 2020. Limited grant funds are available starting at $1,000.
Businesses that qualify for a small business loan will have their applications submitted to the MEDC for further review.
A fact sheet on the program outlining details of both the grant and loan options is attached for businesses interested in either program.
If you have any questions, please contact Bob Balzer at Gladwin County EDC for assistance at rbalzer@michworks4u.org or by phone at 989-426-8571.