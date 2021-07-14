Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Democratic Party will host a potluck picnic at Ross Lake Park, Pavilion C on Saturday, July 24.
The festivities begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday with people from Clare, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Arenac, and Gladwin counties joining together to celebrate democracy. This picnic will be free to the public, but please bring a dish to pass. Hot dogs and buns will be provided.
There will be featured speakers to entertain and inform those in attendance. 50/50 auctions and a Dutch auction will also take place during the celebration. This event is sponsored by the democratic parties of Clare, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Arenac, and Gladwin counties.