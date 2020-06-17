GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Democratic Party’s (GCDP) regular meetings remain online through Zoom to conform with Coronavirus precautions until further notice. Accepting invitations to speak at the Tuesday, June 23 meeting are Democratic 97th District legislative primary candidates, Shane Atwell and Celia Wenkel.
To participate, contact GCDP Chairman Michael Fields online at retiredmichaelfields@gmail.com to be added to the list of online Zoom participants. The meeting schedule of the fourth Tuesday of each month will continue virtually at 6 p.m. until further notice.
To contact The GCDP, email gladwincodems@yahoo.com or send mail to P.O. Box 523, Gladwin, MI 48624. For updates go to gladwincountydemocraticparty.weebly.com.