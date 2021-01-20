GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Democratic Party (GCDP) is opening the new year with a virtual monthly meeting in compliance with state COVID-19 restrictions.
The local democrats will gather for the Zoom session on January 26 at 5:30 p.m. with Gladwin County MES Director, John Clayton as a guest speaker. Members will be emailed the link to the Zoom meeting. All are welcome and may also get the link by emailing retiredmichaelfields@gmail.com.
The Gladwin County Democratic Party (GCDP) meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month and invites all who are interested to join in on the conversation.
Contact the GCDP at gladwincodems@yahoo.com or send mail to P.O. Box 523, Gladwin, MI 48624. Visit the GCDP website at gladwincountydemocraticparty.weebly.com for updates.