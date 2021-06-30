GLADWIN COUNTY
Three great events are coming to Gladwin County in July; a Garden Tour in Beaverton and Gladwin showcasing eight beautiful gardens on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; an Artisan Vendor Market that will be set up at the Riverwalk Place grounds, open to the public on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and a Micro Marathon .5K on July 18 at 2 p.m.
The proceeds from these events will benefit the Trail of Two Cities, a multi use trail that is handicap accessible, connecting Beaverton and Gladwin. Tickets for the Garden Tour will go on sale the first week of July at Beaverton Activity Center, Flower Scents, Lyles Flowers and Riverwalk Place. For information or to register for the .5K Micro Race, contact Mallory at 989-246-9140 or email her at info@riverwalkplace.net.