GLADWIN – The Gladwin Knights of Columbus are partnering with Gladwin County 4-H to host the annual Fish Fry to benefit 4-H programming in Gladwin County. This is an annual event hosted by the Knights of Columbus and will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall, 751 S. M-18, Gladwin. The cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat fish dinner or $12 all you can eat fish and six-piece jumbo shrimp dinner. The funds raised will be donated to the Gladwin County 4-H leader’s council and will support 4-H youth development activities in the local community.
Gladwin County 4-H appreciates the continued support of the Gladwin Knights of Columbus and invites everyone to attend. There will also be a 4-H bake sale with homemade goodies available for purchase.