GLADWIN – There will be a fundraiser for Mighty Fighter Ronnie Pero, on Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the parking lot behind St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Gladwin, 215 E. Maple St., Gladwin.
We would be so blessed to see you all come out and show some support for Ronnie Pero who is fighting Pancreatic Cancer.
Brandy Allan, long-time girlfriend and Jody Porsch, long-time friend are hosting this event in hope that people will come to support the Mighty Fighter Ronnie Pero.
There will be a bake sale, silent auction and yard sale. Anything to help them raise some money and make this tough time just a little easier.
There will also be an order placed for T-shirts and hats!!! Money will be due on the day of the event. $20 for shirts
and $15 for hats. For more information call Jody at 989-709-6723.