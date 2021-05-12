Gladwin County
The Friends of the Gladwin County District Libraries (GCDL) book sale is scheduled for May 19 from 1-5 p.m. for members of Friends only (you can join at the door). The general public is welcome the following Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for book shopping.
Masks are required and social distancing will be in practice. Hand sanitizer will be furnished before entering. There will be a specific area with specially priced books and other items of interest such as art, posters, quilts, misc. All proceeds are directed through Friends to support the public libraries of Gladwin County.
On Friday, August 13, there will be a K of C Fish Fry event that will benefit the libraries. The money raised will go to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. If you mention to the order taker that you are there to support Friends of the Libraries, the group will receive one dollar extra for each order sheet (car), along with the regular amount earned. The Friends hope to see everyone at these events and would like to thank everyone for their continued support.