GLADWIN – The free Second Saturday Supper will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at the First United Methodist Church 309 S. M-18, Gladwin. Weather permitting, we will serve from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the pavilion next to the Church. Otherwise, it will be in our Fellowship hall as usual. For August, the United Methodist Men will have their annual hamburger/hot dog cookout, with potato salad, corn-on-the-cob, and watermelon. As always, it will be followed with our homemade desserts, made by the ladies (and gentlemen) of the Church.
Look for the three large Crosses at the entrance to the driveway. This is a free meal for our Community and all are invited. Hope to see you there.