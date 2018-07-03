GLADWIN – Gladwin Area Friends of the Theatre will be presenting the theatre classic “Oliver!” for their summer musical. The production is directed by Al Hawley, a seasoned GAFT director who has been with our community theatre since 1978.
This lovely Charles Dickens classic novel in a theatre production will delight audiences of all ages. In this award-winning adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, nine-year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Drew Hoag) falls in with a group of street-urchin pickpockets led by the Artful Dodger (Austin Fergusen) and masterminded by the criminal Fagin (Kevin Allen).
When Oliver’s intended mark, Mr. Brownlow (David Popps), takes pity on the lad and offers him a home, Fagin’s henchman Bill Sikes plots to kidnap the boy to keep him from talking.
OLIVER! is loaded with local talented community members who love to present theatre to audiences. The creation of a production this size takes eight weeks and starts in the winter with a script chosen. The cast and crew and live band have been working hard since May with choral directed by Kathy Cunningham, choreography by Adrienne Schlitzkus and a set that is like no other GAFT has constructed.
We may be a small town, a small community theatre group, but we do BIG THEATRE here. GAFT encourages everyone to come out to the show and support community theatre arts in Gladwin County on July 11-14 at 8 p.m. in the Gladwin City Park Amphitheatre.
Tickets are on sale now at Gladwin City Hall, Beaverton City Hall, Village Flowers, The Medicine Shoppe, Lyle’s Flowers, Beaverton Pharmacy and the Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce. Discover one of the planted OLIVER rocks around town and receive free admission. For more information, call 989-802-1771.