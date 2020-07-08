BEAVERTON – The city of Beaverton held it’s annual Fourth of July celebration over the weekend and spread a lot of much needed joy to those who came into town.
A few adjustments had to be made to the traditional festivities in order to accommodate for the Coronavirus pandemic statewide guidelines. There were no vendors present this year, and some of the past events such as the turtle races were not put on. However, events such as the Firecraker 5K Fun Run and the annual corn hole tournament still took place.
The third annual Beaverton Fire Department Auxiliary Corn Hole Tournament drew in a large number of participants and spectators on Friday, July 3. A total of 64 teams participated in the event. Spencer Johnston and Cameron Schneider of Beaverton took first place. They also donated half of their prize back to the Auxiliary.
“It was another well attended year, and we want to thank all those involved with planning and setup, those who donated and participated and to the Beaverton Bowl who hosted the event this year,” said Matt Lang, from the Beaverton Fire Department Auxiliary.
All proceeds from the event support Beaverton Firefighters and victims of fire and disaster locally.
The Firecraker 5K Fun Run began on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with beautiful weather and a turnout of 132 participants according to the 2020 Firecraker 5K Race Awards posted on the group’s Facebook page. The overall female award winner was Lauren Reynolds, age 19 with a time of 21 minutes and 47 seconds. The overall male award winner was Bentley Alderson, age 17 with a time of 17 minutes and 18 seconds.
A while after the race, the parade took place at 11 a.m. Families and residents gathered along M-18 and down Brown St. in downtown Beaverton to watch the parade pass by and to collect the candy that was tossed. Candy wasn’t the only treat being tossed at the parade, as the temperature approached mid 80 degrees, freeze pop popsicles were also in abundance and seemingly more sought after than most of the candy.
An announcement was made on the parade’s Facebook page on June 24 that candy would be allowed to be thrown during the parade, and for everyone to “please use caution for yourself and others during this time.” Many of the groups represented in the parade on Saturday wore masks and were cautious about their distance between one another and the viewers. Some of the participants who tossed candy were also wearing gloves which shows that a lot of effort went into this year’s parade to keep the tradition alive.
After much uncertainty, the fireworks over Ross Lake at dusk took place and concluded the Fourth of July festivities. Locals as well as some outsiders enjoyed the traditional firework show put on by the Beaverton Area Business Association.
Community leader and BABA member, Scott Govitz commented on the Fourth of July celebration taking place in a time of uncertainty.
“The Beaverton Area Business Association helped to bring a lot of life to our community during a time of need over this past holiday weekend.” Scott said. “A lot of people participated in the annual activities. It’s a part of what makes this community such a great place to live, work and visit.”