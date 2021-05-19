Clare
A handful of local educators are being recognized as MiSTEM Network STEM Stars for their hard work, dedication and contributions to education in science, technology, engineering and math.
The four local winners of the award are:
- Joseph Trommater, Science, Data and Special Project Consultant for the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District.
- Carrie Carncross, STEM teacher at Farwell Elementary and Middle Schools.
- Thomas Pashak, principal and teacher of alternative education and adult education at Clare Pioneer High School.
- Chad Donahue, science teacher at Gladwin High School.
“Chad has single-handedly changed the life science programs here at Gladwin High School,” said Gladwin Schools staff.
“He used his botany class to turn our (at the time) rarely-used greenhouse into a community tradition where numerous flowers and vegetables are sold every spring to raise money to enrich and continue the program.”
Each year, Saginaw Valley State University and the MiSTEM Network – East Central Michigan Region recognize K-12 educators as STEM Stars.
Each recipient received a $250 award to benefit STEM education in his or her classroom or program, as well as a 3D printed keepsake. Award winners this year were selected from a pool of 49 nominees.