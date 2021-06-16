Gladwin
On June 1, Glen DeCarlo of Gladwin and Donna Herringshaw of Gladwin were chosen as the winners of the Flynn Lumber Do It Best $500 in merchandise shopping giveaways. Glenn and Donna were selected at random from entries submitted at the store from March 20 to June 1. Congratulations to both Glenn and Donna! Retail sales manager Nick Hudecz said that Flynn Lumber Do It Best is delighted to provide two of their customers the opportunity to make their summer projects a little more exciting.
“Everyone has a few extra chores this time of the year, and we’re glad that Glenn and Donna will be able to choose whatever products they want to get the job done! We thank all those who entered for their participation, and we’re looking forward to providing more fun promotions like this in the future.”
Flynn Lumber is a member of Do it Best Corporation, the only U.S. based, member-ownedhardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry.Retailers nationwide participated in the dual $500 sweepstakes as part of the Do it Best Corp. Two winners were chosen from each participating store.