Gladwin
Representatives from Mid Michigan College, the Clare-Gladwin Career Technical Education (CTE) program, Gladwin Community Schools and Hoggers Customs along with several former welding students were at Gladwin High School last Thursday to dedicate the Flying G sculpture near the main entrance to the high school.
The sculpture was a gift from Mid Michigan College through the CTE program partnership with Gladwin Community Schools. Welding students from 2018; Logan Debolt, Trever Looker, Zachary Lask-McLemore, and Tucker Roehrs along with 2019 students; Reed Gendregske, Jerod Guoan, Xander Johnson, Arlen Little, Kevin Looker, Brendan Manges, Blake Reed, Mason Smith, and Damian Ulicki participated in the construction.
Gladwin Schools would like to thank several local businesses that participated in the project including Mid Michigan College, Alro Steel, Marine Automated Docks and Hoggers.