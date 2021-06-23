Gladwin County
Summer will be a busy time on the four lakes, with work continuing to stabilize the dams, remove debris and vegetation from the lakebottoms, and activate new monitoring instrumentation. The Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) has issued a release with a rundown of what to expect.
Phase 2 of construction renovations will occur on the Tobacco Dam beginning the week of June 27. This will require the closing of the fishing access west of M-30 at the Tobacco Dam. Anglers are welcome to use the other fishing access points at the Smallwood Dam on the southeast side of the water channel and on Secord Dam on both sides of the water channel.
Stabilization activity will ramp up later in July on Sanford and Edenville dams. This work will include efforts to put the river back on course and close the breachways. Design and engineering for restoring and renovating Secord and Smallwood dams has begun and will take about a year to complete.
Debris removal will begin soon at the north end of Wixom Lake. The task force will need to use property owner yards for temporary holding of the items as they are gathered and disposed of. FLTF volunteers will be knocking on doors to get approval from homeowners for this activity. There also will be debris removal happening further up the lakes.
Debris barriers and booms are being installed near the Tobacco, Secord and Smallwood dams. These large, orange floating booms will improve public safety around the dams and be in place for the life of the dams. Bottomland vegetation control will begin later this summer.
FLTF is collaborating with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the townships and weed assessment districts to work out a plan. According to the FLTF, it is too early to share details but property owners can look for a more specific plan later this summer. They assure everyone that the option will be safe for people, pets and desirable plant life and that safety is their first priority.