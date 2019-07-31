BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Area Fire Department will hold a Fire Extinguisher Safety Training and Awareness Seminar on Wednesday, July 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will take place at the Beaverton Area Fire Department located at 4287 M-18, Beaverton.
This is an opportunity to learn proper fire extinguisher usage and other things that can be done in an emergency until help arrives.
The event is hosted by the Gladwin County Farm Bureau and is a family friendly event. Light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP to the county office at 989-386-4424.