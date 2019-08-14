BEAVERTON – Members of Farm Bureau Insurance learned the differences in fire extinguishers, when to use them, and how to use them. This included an awesome simulator that recreated a fire and allowed attendees to practice with an extinguisher.
The seminar was presented by Beaverton Fire Chief, Matt Fruchey. “Matt did an excellent job. The fire extinguisher simulator was very informative and well worth it”, said Gladwin County Farm Bureau President, Clay Maxwell.
Michigan Farm Bureau Northeast Regional Rep, Sonya Novotny, also said “It was an awesome experience.”