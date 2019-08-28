GLADWIN – Tragedy struck the Gatz family in Gladwin on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when their fifth-wheel caught fire where it was parked at the Gladwin City Park Campground. The Gladwin Fire Department quickly responded, but it was too late, and according to the owners, almost everything is a total loss due to smoke or water damage.
It is believed the fire was started due to a plugged in kitchen appliance.
The fifth-wheel was the traveling home of husband and wife, Alex and Taunee Gatz, and their young son and dog. Thankfully all were away from the site and are unharmed.
“This has been a devastating blow to our family, but losing everything has a way of reminding you of what is important. Alex and I are so thankful that our family is okay, and we are beyond appreciative of the support and kindness we have been shown by the community,” Taunee said.
An online fundraiser was started for the Gatz’s by a family friend. You can donate at, https://www.facebook.com/do nate/514754119330503/