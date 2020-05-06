GLADWIN COUNTY – According to a police report from the Michigan State Police, on Sunday, May 3 at approximately 6:15 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police West Branch Post were dispatched to the intersection of Wildwood Road and School Road for a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash.
So far in the MSP investigation, the report states that a Chevrolet Silverado driven by an 18-year-old from Goodrich, MI, was traveling southbound on Wildwood Road approaching School Road. A Dodge Charger, that was being driven by 47-year-old Keith Preston from Milan, was traveling east on School Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection before proceeding. Preston’s vehicle then moved into the intersection and collided with the Chevrolet Silverado. Both vehicles sustained catastrophic damage from the impact. According to the report, Preston suffered extensive trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
The report states that the traffic crash continues to be under investigation.
The Michigan State Police was assisted with the accident by the Michigan State Police 3rd District Traffic Crash Reconstructionist, Gladwin County Sheriff Department, Gladwin City Police Department, and the Clement Township Fire Department.