BEAVERTON – The Gladwin County Sheriff Department was dispatched at 11:22 p.m. on Friday, June 26 to a vehicle accident on Beaverton Rd.
The deputy on scene found that a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, heading eastbound on Beaverton Rd. near the town hall in Beaverton Township had crashed into a culvert in a ditch off of the road. The driver of the vehicle, Chad Coppola from Beaverton, had been ejected from the vehicle. He was rushed by Gladwin EMS to the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland where he passed away due to fatal injuries sustained from the accident.
After initial investigation, the Sheriff Deputies were able to tell that the accident occurred due to vehicle speed and driver error. The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by a Michigan State Police Accident Reconstructionist, the Beaverton Police Department, and the Gladwin EMS. The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.