GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Wednesday, November 25 detailing a fatal accident that occurred in Gladwin County.
According to the release, on Tuesday, November 24 at approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single snowmobile accident within Sherman Township.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the snowmobile was traveling west on Irene St. when the operator failed to complete the curve onto Morrow Rd., steering off of the roadway and colliding with a tree.
The operator, Darren Rulason, 53, from Gladwin County was transported to the MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin after the accident where he was later pronounced deceased. The report indicates the cause of death is believed to be due to speed and operator error.
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by EMS from the MidMichigan Medical Center-Gladwin along with fire personnel from the Gladwin Fire Department. According to the press release, the incident is still under investigation by the MSP.