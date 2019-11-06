Mayor
In Beaverton, Incumbent Ray Nau won his reelection unopposed with 47 total votes. Mayor Ray Nau has served as Beaverton’s Mayor since 2013. His term will expire in 2021.
City Council and Fire Proposal
A total of 52 voters cast their ballots yesterday in the City of Beaverton.
The three incumbent members running for the Beaverton City Council were running unopposed and each won reelection. Timothy Danielak won with 39 votes, Nila Frei won with 41 votes, and Terry A. McCartney won with 36 votes.
Also on the ballot for the City of Beaverton was the Beaverton City Fire Proposal, which passed favorably with a vote of 37 to 12.
Mayor
In Gladwin, Incumbent Dee Jungman won her reelection in a race against former Mayor Thomas Winarski, 242 votes to 208. Her term will expire in 2021.
City Council and
Mosquito Proposal
A total of 464 voters cast their ballots yesterday in the City of Gladwin. Eight candidates campaigned for four seats on the City Council.
Four current members of the City Council were reelected; Nancy Bodnar with 231 votes, John Caffrey with 261 votes, Dave Crawford with 264 votes, and Michael J. Smith with 274 votes.
The candidates who were not elected were: Kelly Gower with 93 votes, Cristy Gutierrez with 210 votes, Debra Platt with 191 votes, and Steven Schaefer with 56 votes.
Also on the ballot for the City of Gladwin was the Mosquito Proposal, which passed 346 to 111.