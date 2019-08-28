LANSING – These eight young ladies were selected to represent Gladwin County at the State 4-H Horse Show in Lansing and they did their County proud. There were over 200 youth participating from all over Michigan within the three-day show.
Friday was speed day and Chloe Bruner showed in the Junior division 13-15 year old’s and Danielle Klamer showed in the Senior division 16-19 year old’s. Chloe Bruner showing her horse Rio placed 1st in Pole Bending, Cloverleaf, and Dash Race and ended up overall in her age division, Grand Champion in Pole Bending, Reserve Grand Champion in Cloverleaf and Dash Race. Danielle Klamer showing her horse Whisper placed 2nd in Pole Bending, 1st in Cloverleaf, 2nd in Speed and Action, 2nd in Dash Race and ended up overall in her age division Reserve Grand Champion in Pole Bending, 3rd in the Top 5 for Cloverleaf, 4th in the Top 5 for Speed and Action and Dash Race.
Saturday was Senior 16-19 year old pleasure riding day and showing for Gladwin were Heidi Inscho and Alaina Cuddie. Heidi Inscho showing her horse Hidalgo placed 2nd in Showmanship, 7th in Hunt Seat Equitation, and 4th in Western Horsemanship. Alaina Cuddie showing her horse Chevy placed 8th in Showmanship, 8th in English Equitation, and received 1st place for Symposium (photography).
Sunday was Junior 13-15 year old pleasure riding day and showing for Gladwin were Sarah Morley, Brenna McKimmy, Carly Tweed, and Kennedy Brown-Maxwell. Sarah Morley showing her horse Chewy placed 2nd in Trail, 7th in English Pleasure, and 8th in English Equitation. Brenna McKimmy showing her horse Boyd placed 2nd in Reining and ended up Reserve Grand Champion overall in Reining. Carly Tweed showing her horse Vivid placed 6th in Showmanship, and 3rd in Symposium (photography), Kennedy Brown-Maxwell showing her horse Annie placed 5th in Showmanship, 6th in English Equitation, and 6th in Western Horsemanship.
Congratulations to these eight young ladies for your wonderful accomplishment and thank you for representing Gladwin County!