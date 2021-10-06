Thank you to volunteers
To the Editor:
This past weekend, the Gladwin Cross Country team held its annual Cedar Bend Invite at the Sportsman’s Club. The amount of work that goes into running a smooth and successful race isn’t always noticed but trust me we as coaches appreciate all the help you gave.
From helping park cars, to directing the runners on which way to go on the course at intersections, you all played a part. From the helpers at the finish line handing out place sticks, to handing out medals and ribbons in the chute, your work was done flawlessly. To the volunteers that wrote down the runners numbers on the scoring sheet to the guys in the lodge doing the timing and scoring, it wouldn’t be possible without all your help.
I want to thank those that helped run a wonderful meet that went off without a hitch and if I miss anyone I’m sorry, but believe me your support is greatly appreciated. Thank you goes out to the following, Candy Johnson, Kari Dawley, Mat Rayl, Dave Mausolf, Liz Winston, Josh Pahl, Emma Anderson, Hanna Elmore, Sindle Corlew, Samantha Mussleman, Jason Robinson, Josh Christensen, Mike Petherbridge, Courtney Verellen, Brody Verellen, Vreni Graveline, Angel Ritchie and her grandma. These amazing people came out early and stayed to the end to make sure our meet went well and the coaching staff and athletes can’t say thank you enough!
Jordan Strohkirch
Gladwin Varsity Cross Country Coach