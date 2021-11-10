Coleman
On October 16, the Coleman chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star installed its corps of officers for 2021 and 2022. Serving the charitable organization as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron are Laurie and Michael Hilyard. This local group encompasses the communities of Coleman, Beaverton, Clare, Sanford and Midland.
The chapter also celebrated the 90th birthday of long-time Star, Albert Hanner, congratulations, Al! The Eastern Star organization works to support charitable and community efforts including flood relief, education and scholarships, and the Coleman Illuminated Holiday Parade.
The local group also supports a historic Michigan business through its annual Koeze Nuts fundraiser to support the chapter’s charitable contributions on the local, state and national levels. The Koeze Company has been located in Grand Rapids since 1910, providing distinctively packaged gourmet nuts, fine chocolates and gift baskets.
The Coleman chapter has arranged for special pricing for local delivery on select sizes of Cashews, Mixed Nuts, Mixed Nuts with Macadamias, and Caramel Pecan Turtles. Orders can be placed or more information requested by email at colemanoes281@gmail.com or by phone at 989-506-1812 or 989-423-5817.
Orders will be taken through November 15 for local delivery. Additionally, orders can be placed anywhere in the country directly with Koeze by using the code T0006950, which will credit the Coleman OES fundraiser. For more information about the Order of the Eastern Star, visit www.mioes.org.