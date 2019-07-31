GLADWIN – A Gladwin family lost their home to a fire in the early hours of Monday, July, 29. The Gladwin Fire Department was dispatched at 2:21 a.m. to 324 E. Beech St. in the City of Gladwin for a heavily involved structure fire. The property is owned by Douglas Matthews and occupied by Timothy Basher and his family. The family was in the single story home when the fire was discovered by Timothy Basher. The building was heavily damaged and is considered a total loss. There were no injuries.
The fire appears to have started near the front entrance to the home then expanded outward. Firefighters were able to protect an adjacent residence which sustained no damage.
Mutual aid was received from the Beaverton and Butman departments. Michigan State Police and local law enforcement are assisting with the investigation into the cause and origin. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours in total.
It is reported that the building was insured. Currently the family is residing with friends.