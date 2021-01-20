LANSING – From a filmmaker to a police chief, the Class of 2021 Michigan Political Leadership Program Fellows (MPLP) begin 10 months of bipartisan learning together this February.
“There is no better time, than in these unsettling times of pandemic and partisan divide, for the Michigan Political Leadership Program to start a new year,” said MPLP Co-Director Steve Tobocman, a former state House Democratic floor leader.
MPLP, in Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, stands as one of the nation’s foremost organizations for training new leaders.
Since its 1992 founding, MPLP has selected nearly 700 people to take part in weekend training. More than 50 percent of MPLP’s alumni are serving, or have served, in elected or appointed office.
An increasing number have moved into executive positions in government, business or nonprofit organizations. MPLP began as a kind of leadership talent scout as Michigan took its first-steps toward the toughest-in-the-nation term limits. Voters gave the nod to limit the time that all but a few statewide elected leaders could hold Michigan’s top offices.
It now recruits 24 people, equally divided between the major political parties, from around the state and sends them through training in leadership development, policy analysis and the complexities of good governing.
“The MPLP Class of 2021 represents rising leaders from across the state, men and women who aspire to leadership and who will build valuable new relationships through the year,” said MPLP Co-Director Susy Avery, a Republican who has held elected and executive positions throughout state government.
MPLP co-directors Tobocman and Avery work to keep curriculum fresh, inspire and mentor each new class and to learn from each other. “We may come from different political parties, but we both are passionate about leading MPLP Fellows through a year of unique learning experiences and successes.”
Throughout the year, MPLP Fellows spend nearly 48 hours together in policy-oriented workshops, discussions and hands-on exercises. To be selected, MPLP candidates must be at least 18, commit to attend each MPLP session, interested in running for office with a willingness to learn and explore different points of view.
New to the MPLP Fellows in 2021 is Karen Moore of Beaverton. She owns Indigent Defense Consultants and is chair of the Gladwin County Commission and president of Gladwin Rotary.
MPLP applications for the Class of 2022 will be available online this spring and due Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. More information is available from MPLP Administrator Linda Cleary at clearyl@msu.edu.