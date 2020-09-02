GLADWIN COUNTY – The year 2020 will be remembered for the rest of our lives. We will remember being quarantined, masked, and restricted due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. We will remember the 500-year flood which devasted our neighborhoods. Above all, we will remember uniting our efforts in order to help rise above the challenges of this year. Yes, we will remember the helpers. Some of those helpers can be named individually. Others are the organizations which generously stepped up to do what needed to be done to help take care of our community, like Dow.
United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties extends heartful appreciation to Dow for providing numerous volunteers and philanthropic support to aid in the flood relief efforts for Gladwin County. “Dow employees rolled up their sleeves and helped staff our resource center where residents impacted by the flood were able to go for critical supplies. The funds provided by Dow will be dispersed through our partner, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency (MMCAA), to meet the needs of Gladwin County residents who were impacted by the recent flooding of 2020,’ says United Way Executive Director, Sarah Block.
“As the liaison for Dow’s Gladwin County flood relief efforts and also as an active United Way board member, I have seen firsthand the great things the power of being united can bring,” says Jane Zdrojewski. “Dow not only donated to the relief efforts, they also supported emergency efforts in many other ways in the days/weeks/months following the flood. Dow continues to show their community support across our county as well as other areas impacted by the flood. I am so proud to work for a company that puts their money where their heart is.”
Gladwin County residents who were impacted by the flood in any way should register with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). These United Way funds will be dispersed through MMCAA to those who may still require financial aid after FEMA has distributed their share of support to each qualifying resident. “United Way is proud to serve the residents of our counties alongside Dow and MMCAA during these challenging times,” adds Block. For financial inquiries, contact MMCAA at 989-426-2801.
“This is another great example of how the United Way of Clare and Gladwin County can ensure the donations we receive are given directly back to the community we live in,” says United Way Board President, Lacey Cameron. “The long-term recovery process has so many aspects to it…there’s the need to repair homes and neighborhoods, but also the emotional and mental health needs of some of those impacted by the flood waters. These dollars will go directly to flood victims in Gladwin County to help them begin to recover.”
To learn more about how to give or get help through your local United Way, please visit UnitedWayCGC.org, or the United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Facebook page, or call 989-386-6015.