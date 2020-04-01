MIDLAND – Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union (DCECU) has committed a total of $200,000 to organizations in several counties to support local relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation, which was authorized by DCECU’s Board of Directors, will be distributed among United Way of Bay County, United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties, the Midland Area Community Foundation, and United Way of Saginaw County for use on a variety of COVID-19 relief initiatives at the discretion of each organization.
United Way of Bay County will use the funds to provide assistance to Bay County residents in need. Anyone wishing to make a personal contribution to the efforts may do so at unitedwaybaycounty.org. Prospective volunteers who wish to assist with COVID-19 response efforts should visit unitedwaybaycounty.org/covid-19.
United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties will use the funds to assist Gladwin County partner agencies that are identifying and addressing community needs. Personal donations to the Gladwin County Community Emergency Fund can be made at unitedwaycgc.org or by mail. Information regarding assistance resources is available on the homepage of the organization’s website.
“It almost goes without saying that the coronavirus outbreak has placed tremendous strain on a great many people, businesses, organizations and governments everywhere,” said DCECU Chief Financial Officer and soon-to-be President/CEO Michael Goad. “We feel a deep responsibility to our communities at all times – but especially in moments like this when the need is so significant and widespread.”