GLADWIN – River Aux Sables Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution delivered boxes of supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to 12 classes this last month to assist with the opening of grade school and Young 5s classes during the COVID-19 pandemic in our chapter coverage area.
Schools we donated to include Oscoda, Tawas, Hale, Wittemore-Prescott, Standish-Sterling, Gladwin, and Mio.
DAR is a service group of women who can prove lineage to a Revolutionary War ancestor. Their service and sacrifice inspires their descendants to continue serving their communities, promoting education and providing for our country’s veterans and servicemen and women today.