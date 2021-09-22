Midland
The John Alden Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has held two commemorations during the month of September. The Chapter meeting on September 11 included a memorial to the 9/11 victims and survivors. The main program was a commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with members enjoying a video “Voices from the Tomb.” This video can be found on YouTube. It details history of the tomb as well as what it takes to be one of the Honor Guard.
September 17 -23 marks Constitution Week. The Constitution set forth the framework for the Federal government which is still in use today. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to establish a commemoration each year from September 17-23. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed this into law in 1956 as Public Law #915. To celebrate this year, Constitution Week Chair Nancy Pnacek set up displays in four libraries: Auburn, Coleman, Beaverton, and Gladwin. Table tent cards were placed in Midland at Proper Taco and Amazing Deli. Yard signs may also have been seen around town. The chapter was pleased to receive proclamations from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan State Representative Annette Glenn, the City of Midland, and the City of Gladwin.
The weekend of September 17-19 four members, Lynn Schiel, Karen Miller, Julia Lauless and Thora Goodnight, attended the 121st State Conference of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan in Ypsilanti. On Thursday, the start of Constitution week, the entire conference of over 300 rang bells in honor of the Constitution. Throughout the weekend, attendees participated in educational sessions, business meetings and special presentations.
State Regent Kelly VanWormer led the proceedings. The special guest speaker was Pamela Rouse Wright, first Vice President General of the National Society. With the start of the VanWormer three-year administration in July of this year, the chapter was honored to have members selected to be on the State Leadership Team. Nancy Pnacek is the DAR Magazine State Chair, Karen Miller is the State Chair for Public Relations and Media. For more information about the DAR or the John Alden Chapter go to www.dar.org or to jaldenregent@yahoo.com.