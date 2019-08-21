BEAVERTON – Baillie and the Boys will headline this year’s Gladwin County Sheriff Department D.A.R.E. Program country music. Show day is Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Beaverton High School.
Kathy Baillie burst on the Nashville scene in 1987 with her signature hit, “Oh Heart”. She and the Boys followed that with “Wilder Days”, “Long Shot”, “I Can’t Turn the Tide” and many other hits. Baillie and the Boys are multiple CMA, ACC and Music City News award nominees.
Tickets to Baillie and the Boys are $18 in advance and $25 at the door. The special family ticket for grandma, grandpa, mom, dad and all the kids is still only $45.
For tickets and concert information call the ticket hotline, 800-205-7174 or go online to WolverineProductions.org.