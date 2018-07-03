The Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus came to Beaverton on Tuesday, June 26, delighting young and old alike. The old fashioned circus raised their brand new big top in the Beaverton Jr/Sr High School parking lot. Audiences were treated to talented animals of all kinds, including perennial favorites, the lion and tigers, as many classic circus acts amazed the audience. Highlights included a unicyclist troupe, a tightrope walker, aerial rope acrobatics, and Leo the clown. The Culpepper and Merriweather Combined Circus is in its 33rd season and performs throughout the country for 32 weeks out of the year. This year’s circus was brought to Beaverton in association with the Beaverton Area Business Association. Check out a full gallery of photos on our website, gladwinmi.com.
