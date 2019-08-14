GLADWIN – To celebrate the release of the Record and Clarion’s 2020 Classic Car calendar, the Cruisin’ Classic Car Show will be pulling into Gladwin on Sept. 21, at the Gladwin Community Arena.
The indoor car show is fun for the whole family, and will feature all of the cars in the 2020 calendar. Limited indoor spots are available for other classic cars. Call 989-426-9411 today to reserve your spot!
In addition to the cars, there will be a DJ playing your favorite classic hits, dancing, food, and adult beverages being sold to benefit the Gladwin Rotary Splash Park.
In addition, there will be voting and trophies for people’s choice for favorite car, and the Record’s choice. We also encourage everyone to dress is their 40’s, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s best, with prizes for best dressed.
This free-admission event will be from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 21. at 402 James Robertson Dr., Gladwin.