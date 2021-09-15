Gladwin
The Gladwin County Record & Clarion hosted the third annual Cruisin’ Classic Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds. The event took place next to Thunder on the Strip at the airport, which seemed to draw in more cars and attendees.
This year, the number of registered vehicles had reached a total of 45 vehicles, which was double compared to the previous year. From supercharged muscle to antiques, and even a classic car golf cart, the show did not disappoint in terms of variety.
Those who came out to the event were able to enjoy music, food and possibly one of the last instances of summer weather in 2021. Items including gift cards, newspaper subscriptions and merchandise were given away at the end of the event as well.
Awards were given to First, Second, and Third Place for Best of Show; People’s Choice, voted for by those who attended the event; Most Unique; Best Paint; Best MOPAR; and Longest Distance Traveled, given to the person who traveled the furthest to show their vehicle.
First Place for Best of Show went to Melissa Stenger and her brother, Keith Good for their 2003 50th Anniversary Corvette, which happened to be their late father’s car.
“My dad, Arthur Good, passed away in December 2020,” Melissa said. “My brother and I have been talking about putting his cars in a car show since he passed to honor him. He loved his cars and really enjoyed putting them in car shows.”
Arthur also owned a Ford Mustang GT which was brought to the show. However, according to the siblings, the corvette was his pride and joy.
“This car did not see winter or rain,” Melissa said. “You didn’t touch this car without a cloth.”
Despite never having shown a car at a show before, Melissa and Keith decided to bring both vehicles to the fairgrounds because it was taking place in their hometown.
“The thought of winning a prize never crossed our minds,” Melissa said. “We were just there to be together and honor our dad. My Dad may have never won a prize for his cars, but we feel he definitely had his spirit in us winning it this weekend. We are so touched and honored to accept the First Place Best of Show Award on behalf of our truly missed dad.”