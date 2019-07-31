LANSING – Gladwin County and its neighbors will gain a new splash park at Ross Lake Park through a new crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Gladwin County Community Foundation and the Gladwin Rotary Club announced today. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.
If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by Sept. 16, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. For project details and to donate, please visit: patronicity.com/grsp.
Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League and Patronicity, in which residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan.
“Local leaders, like the Gladwin Rotary Club, who encourage fun spaces for community members to gather are key to a community’s future,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki. “We are pleased to bring this space for play to life and provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
This project will create a long-lasting destination location with the Gladwin Rotary Splash Park that will give residents and visitors a place to enjoy for free. The Splash Park has truly developed into a project that the entire county is supporting. It will create a place for families and visitors to hold gatherings, like barbecues and birthday parties, as well as reunions.
Gladwin County is currently working on a trail that will connect directly to the Splash Park at Ross Lake enhancing travel between the cities of Gladwin and Beaverton. This trail will connect the two cities of Gladwin county, which will eventually connect to the Pere Marquette Trail. The Splash Park, as a stop on the trail in the city of Beaverton, will allow families to enjoy the recreation of Gladwin County.
“The Gladwin Rotary Splash Park at Ross Lake Park in Beaverton will create a destination location for Gladwin County for residents and visitors. The Public Spaces Community Places grant will assist with making this a reality for the children to contribute to the economic growth and employee attraction for the area businesses,” said Yvette Keast, president of the Gladwin Rotary Club. “The residents, businesses and organizations in the Gladwin County area are excited to help make this a reality for the children to enjoy.”
“Activating public spaces with recreational amenities is key to great placemaking,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director of the Michigan Municipal League. “This splash park will enhance the community’s vibrancy for residents and visitors.”
The Public Spaces Community Places initiative started in 2014 with MEDC providing matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. As of July 12, 2019, MEDC has provided more than $6.6 million in matching grants. Since the launch of the program, 218 projects have been successful in reaching their goal, with $7.8 million raised from 40,529 individual donors.
About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.