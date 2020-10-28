GLADWIN COUNTY – During a committee as a whole meeting between the Gladwin County Commissioners on Wednesday, October 21, Gladwin County Commissioner Sharron Smith represented the Gladwin County Board of Commissioners when she awarded three individuals for their efforts during and after the May flood disaster.
“If I get through this without my eyes leaking, it will be a miracle,” Sharron Smith said before honoring Gladwin County Clerk, Laura Brandon-Maveal with a certificate of appreciation award.
“The Gladwin County Board of Commissioners wish to say thank you to our clerk for all her extra work for the citizens of Gladwin County during the COVID-19 pandemic and the breach of the Edenville Dam,” Smith said.
Smith continued to commend Brandon-Maveal for her dedication and her continued positivity while balancing the varied responsibilities of the office. She also mentioned that, at times, the clerk had worked well over the hours she was being paid for.
“We depend on Laura so much because she is so very capable and knowledgeable that we have forgotten to take the extra time to say ‘thank you’ and we wish to do that now,” Smith said. “Laura, thank you for your dedication, your hard work and your acceptance of additional responsibility. We are so proud to have you as our clerk.”
The certificate reads, “this certificate of appreciation is awarded to Laura Brandon-Maveal for meritorious service during the Gladwin County flood with above and beyond communication efforts for our citizens in need.”
Smith then called upon Dave Pettersch from the Gladwin County Road Commission to join her at the front of the room. Pettersch was also awarded with a certificate of appreciation which reads, “this certificate of appreciation is awarded to Dave Pettersch for meritorious service during the Gladwin County flood going above and beyond the call of duty and saving the roads and dams for the safety of our citizens.”
“Your name is on this,” Smith said to Pettersch. “But this includes everyone who works for you at the road commission and please tell them ‘thank you’ from us.”
Emergency Manager for Gladwin County, Bob North was also to be presented a certificate of appreciation, although he was not present at the meeting. North’s certificate was to be presented to him for recognition of his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to serving the citizens of Gladwin County, Michigan, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“They commend you for your exceptional contribution,” Smith said as if reading the certificate to North.
During a County Commissioner meeting on Tuesday, October 27, Brandon-Maveal was also awarded with a congressional certificate of special recognition from Republican Representative, John Moolenaar. Moolenaar was not present and Brandon-Maveal was occupied with an unforeseen circumstance at her office during the recognition announcement.
The certificate reads, “Today, I thank Laura Brandon-Maveal for her service to our community after the flooding of May 2020. Laura worked tirelessly to respond to flood victims and handle communications, sacrificing her nights and weekends to help Gladwin County residents. Her commitment to the community was also displayed through her efforts to implement set safety standards that allowed the clerk’s office to remain open as she handled questions and requests. Laura’s work ethic dedication and grace continue to be a tremendous service to our community. On behalf of Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, I thank Laura Brandon-Maveal for her service and wish her continued success, John Moolenaar.”
Sharron Smith read the certificate aloud during the meeting and then handed it to Brandon-Maveal’s husband who was present to accept the award for her.