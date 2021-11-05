GLADWIN COUNTY
A county-wide election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to vote on the Gladwin County Gypsy Moth Suppression proposal. Voters in Butman and Clement Township as well as the City of Gladwin had an additional proposal to vote on.
The Gypsy Moth Suppression proposal passed with a total of 1,986 voting “Yes,” and 933 voting “No.” In Butman Township, the road millage proposal passed with 327 voting “Yes,” and 226 voting “No.” The Clement Township Fire and Rescue Services proposal passed with 131 voting “Yes,” and 42 voting “No.” The City of Gladwin voted to pass the Mosquito Abatement Renewal, with 224 votes for “Yes,” and 64 votes for “No.”
These election results were provided by the Gladwin County Clerk.