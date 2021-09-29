Gladwin
Hello! My name is Jake Swedberg and I am just starting with the Gladwin County Conservation District as a Technical Assistant.
I earned a degree in Conservation Biology from Lake Superior State University in 2020. Before joining Gladwin County, I worked for the Michigan DNR as a Seasonal Wildlife Assistant and as an Ecological Restoration Technician in the private contracting sector.
When not working I enjoy bird watching, hiking, and traveling to new places! I look forward to learning about Gladwin County and providing conservation assistance in your area.