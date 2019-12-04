BEAVERTON – A packed house eagerly awaited local musicians Brandon Calhoon and Russ Robinette to take the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the Beaverton Bowl and Lounge. Around 240 people turned out for the event, which raised money to resurface the Beaverton School track.
“The concert was a huge success,” Beaverton Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Jennifer Johnston said. “It was a great time and I believe Beaverton Community Members, as well as performers Brandon and Russ, enjoyed the show and spending time together.”
In addition to the concert, the crowd took part in a Beaverton Athletic Trivia competition.
The track at Beaverton has been in disrepair and sorely in need of resurfacing for some time. The project though, is not a cheap one. To help offset the cost of which, the community members raised $2,500 during the concert.
Despite the high amount raised during the show, Beaverton Athletics still has a long way to go on the project. “This money will be set aside for the track restoration project, as we continue to apply for grants in hopes to receive the $168,000 still needed for the project,” Johnston said.
The crowd at the concert was not only supportive of the track resurfacing, but also of the local talent. Brandon Calhoon is a national recording artist. His shows “back home” are always a crowd favorite, and guaranteed to bring in large audiences for the area. Russ Robinette is a close friend of Calhoon, a nurse in Bay City who also makes guitars as well and performs.
The duo performed an accoustic set, performing a mix of orignals and covers. They also treated the audience to a preview of the EP, Tobacco River Mojo, which is slated to be released in January 2020.
The Beaverton Athletic Department was pleased with the success of the event. “A special thanks to the Beaverton Bowling Alley and its employees for their hard work and help in making the event possible. Beaverton Schools also thanks Brandon and Russ for donating their time and talents, as well as all the people in attendance for their continued support,” Johnston said.