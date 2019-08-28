GLADWIN – Community engagement is important for any City to grow. Through Project Rising Tide the City of Gladwin has been working on getting your vital input on City projects. We are now working on the Master Plan, the plan that guides all others. In order to help craft the goals of the community we are looking to you as residents to come out and share your thoughts.
The City will be having a Community Visioning Session on Sept. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Gladwin Library/Arena. Please come out to share your vital input with the City. We will be providing free pizza and pop/water to help get the thought-provoking juices flowing. We look forward to hearing from you on Sept. 10.