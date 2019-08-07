GLADWIN – The Gladwin Community Picnic will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at North Park, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.
There will be hot dogs, horseshoe competitions, and a slip and slide. There are also plans for community members to have face painting, disc golf, and the painting of garage cans for the community.
During the picnic the city will also be hosting a community vision meeting for the Gladwin City Parks and Recreation Commission. They are seeking community members thoughts on what the future of the Gladwin parks should be.
The North Park Pavillion is located at West First Street and Anchor Street.